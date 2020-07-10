Sarah Tew/CNET

You know I'm all about the super-cheap earbuds, but I'm just as interested in premium ones when they're heavily marked down. Case in point: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Best Buy has the . They originally sold for $180.

How do these compare with AirPods? That's always the big question, right? I'll answer in part by steering you to David Carnoy's Sony WF-SP700N review, which is very enthusiastic overall and doesn't take into account a firmware update that added, among other things, support for Alexa and Google Assistant.

That update didn't, however, fix one annoying flaw: audio lag with some video-streaming apps. With Netflix, the audio-video sync seemed perfect. But when I played Fleabag (amazing show) on Prime Video, there was a noticeable delay. Ugh.

Carnoy was also correct regarding the difficulty getting the earbuds properly seated in their charging case. You can't just drop them in; you have to wiggle them in just so.

As to be expected from Sony 'phones, however, I found the overall sound quality to be excellent and the noise-cancellation features pretty amazing. (Sony's instruction manuals, however, remain as confounding as ever.)

All this is to say that the WF-SP700Ns are way overpriced at $180 -- but awfully tempting at $80. If you like an in-ear design for its bass and noise-isolation benefits, but still want the option of allowing ambient noise in while exercising, grab this deal before it's gone.

Read more: The best true wireless earbuds of 2020

Originally published last year. Updated to reflect new sale price and availability.

Now playing: Watch this: Sony's latest truly wireless earphones are its best yet

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.