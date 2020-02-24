Sony Xperia Pro combines 5G and video camera connectivity for on location shoots

Sony

Although Sony's Xperia 1 II was the technology giant's first foray into 5G phones, its second won't be far behind. On Monday the company teased its second 5G phone, the Xperia Pro, that Sony is hoping will appeal to professional video shooters.

The phone has the same triple camera rear setup as the consumer-focused Xperia 1 II, and like its sibling packs a 6.5-inch 21:9 4K OLED display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor with 8GB of RAM and a 4,000 mAh battery.

While all of that is largely similar to the Xperia 1 II, the Pro will support both low-band and midband 5G like the Xperia 1 II as well as the faster and higher-frequency millimeter wave flavor. It will also 512GB of storage (expandable via microSD card) and an HDMI input for connecting the phone to a camera or video camera to allow for broadcasting content over 5G.

Sony says it has 16 antennas inside the phone, using "beamforming technology to direct 5G mmWave signals most effectively." A "graphite sheet, vapor chamber, and air gap" are all in the phone to help keep it cool and fight the heat issues that plagued using millimeter-wave 5G phones in warmer climates or during the summer.

Other features include water resistance, a fingerprint sensor, Android 10 and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

No pricing or exact release date was given for the Xperia Pro but the company teases on its website that it will be "available soon."