Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones are $52 off at Amazon

With Bose announcing its new Noise Cancelling 700 ($400) headphones last week, we were expecting to see some sales on competing models that have been on the market for a while. Sure enough, the Sony WH-1000XM3, currently our top-rated noise-cancelling headphone, is being discounted from $350 to $298.
If the past is any indication, we could see Sony release the fourth-generation (WH-1000XM4) version of this headphone later this year. The company has updated the headphone twice over the last two years, so that may also be the reason why the WH-1000XM3 is getting discounted now. It's been on sale for $300 before, but Amazon is billing it as a "limited-time" deal.
It's also worth noting that Bose's QuietComfort 35 II is on sale for $299 at Amazon. That's not surprising considering the new Noise Cancelling 700 is shipping June 30. While $400 is certainly expensive for a headphone -- some might argue too expensive -- most people would seemingly prefer to pay $50 more for the latest and greatest from Bose and ignore the old model unless it was priced significantly lower. I expect to see the QC35 II costs even less during the holiday buying season.
Other noise-cancelling headphones on sale include the Bowers & Wilkins PX ($100 off) and Sennhesier PXC 550 ($120 off), In fact, the best deal right now might be the renewed version of the PXC 550 for $137 at Amazon.
