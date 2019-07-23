Angela Lang/CNET

Snap, the parent company of ephemeral-messaging app Snapchat, said Tuesday that it grew its daily active users to 203 million in the second quarter, a sign that it saw some success with its revamped Android app.

That's 13 million more users compared with the first quarter, when the company reported 190 daily active users.

Snap reported $388 million in revenue in the second quarter, which was well above the $359.7 million that analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters expected.

The company posted a loss of 6 cents per share, beating expectations of a loss of 10 cents per share. Snap narrowed its net loss to $255 million from $353.1 million during the same period last year.

Snap has been grappling with a number of challenges, including executive turnover and consecutive drops in daily active users. The company has seen a resurgence in user growth this year, but is still smaller than its competitors such as Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter. In April, the company updated Snapchat's Android app with a revamped camera and fewer bugs. The company also released new games and original shows on Snapchat in an effort to keep users on the platform longer.

"The growth in our community, engagement, and revenue is the result of several transitions we completed over the past 18 months," Evan Spiegel, Snap's CEO, said in a statement. "We look forward to building on our momentum and making significant ongoing progress in each of these areas."

Snap saw a 10% increase in the retention rate of people who opened the ephemeral-messaging app for the first time after it revamped its Android version, the company said. Most of its growth in daily active users came from outside of North America and Europe, data from Snap shows.

The company's stock is up more than 11 percent to $16.54 per share in after-hours trading.

Originally published July 23, 1:36 p.m. PT

Update, 1:46 p.m. PT: Adds more details about Snap's user growth