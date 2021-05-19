Snag this excellent AirPods Pro alternative for only $45 with an extra 15% off code

David Carnoy/CNET

I recently highlighted a good deal on Enacfire's E90 buds, which are surprisingly good for their low price -- around $25. Now here's one for the EarFun Free Pro buds, which are a little more expensive but also good value (and have active noise canceling). They're $45 after you apply the extra 15% off code FREEPRO25 at checkout at Amazon. The list price is $60 but there's an instant 10%-off coupon (make sure you check the box), so when you add the additional 15% off you're getting a $15 discount. That's $3 less than their lowest price to date. The code is good through May 31 or while supplies last.

So long as you get a tight seal, the EarFun Free Pro sound excellent for the money, with relatively clean, balanced sound and bass that has some kick to it -- they're pretty open-sounding. Lightweight and comfortable to wear, they have little fins that help keep them securely in your ears, and they're fairly discreet-looking.

These buds also have a good feature set, including active noise cancellation with a transparency mode, wireless charging and Bluetooth 5.2. They're rated for seven hours of battery life without the noise-canceling function on, or about six hours with it on. They're IPX5 water-resistant, which means they can withstand a sustained spray of water.

Don't expect them to cancel noise as well as the AirPods Pro, but they do provide some muffling. It's worth noting that you can use either the left or right earbud independently and there's a low-latency mode for video watching (and presumably gaming). Call quality was decent, too: Callers said they heard some background noise but it wasn't intrusive and they could hear my voice well. The touch controls were responsive.