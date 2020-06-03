CNET también está disponible en español.

Snag the AirPods Pro for $230

Father's Day is around the corner. While not the lowest price ever, you can save a few dollars on Apple's high-end headphones for dad.

Grab 'em while they're hot: Daily Steals is currently selling the AirPods Pro headphones for $230. While not the deepest discount we've ever seen (the AirPods Pro were selling for $220 on Woot just a few days ago), it's still a decent deal, considering that they're usually $249 and selling for $235 at Amazon as we speak. (Have no fear: Apple is in no hurry to get in on the discount game, selling the AirPods Pro for the full $249 at the Apple Store right now.) To get the AirPods Pro for $230, apply the exclusive discount code CNETAIRPRO at checkout. 

You can dig into our full AirPods Pro review for the details, but suffice it to say that the Pro is a top-notch headphone that's sweatproof, supports wireless charging and pairs seamlessly with Apple devices. 

This article was previously published earlier this week. It has been updated with the latest deal. 

