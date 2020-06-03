Snag the AirPods Pro for $230

Sarah Tew/CNET

Grab 'em while they're hot: Daily Steals is currently selling the AirPods Pro headphones for $230. While not the deepest discount we've ever seen (the AirPods Pro were selling for $220 on Woot just a few days ago), it's still a decent deal, considering that they're usually $249 and selling for as we speak. (Have no fear: Apple is in no hurry to get in on the discount game, selling the AirPods Pro for the full right now.) To get the , apply the exclusive discount code CNETAIRPRO at checkout.

You can dig into our full AirPods Pro review for the details, but suffice it to say that the Pro is a top-notch headphone that's sweatproof, supports wireless charging and pairs seamlessly with Apple devices.

Check out our top headphone picks for Father's Day for more gift ideas, too.

This article was previously published earlier this week. It has been updated with the latest deal.