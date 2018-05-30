CNET también está disponible en español.

Smartphone shipments to hit 1.7 billion by 2022

But first, smartphone shipments will decline in 2018.

Expect 1.7 billion smartphones to ship worldwide by 2022.

A new report from IDC says 2018 won't be the best year for smartphones-- but there's hope in 2019.

The report, out Wednesday, found that smartphone shipments will drop .2 percent this year, following a drop of .3 percent in 2017. However, starting in 2019, shipments will get a bump once again, growing 3 percent annually. 

That growth shakes out to about 1.7 billion smartphones by 2022.

