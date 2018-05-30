Smartphone shipments to hit 1.7 billion by 2022

A new report from IDC says 2018 won't be the best year for smartphones-- but there's hope in 2019.
The report, out Wednesday, found that smartphone shipments will drop .2 percent this year, following a drop of .3 percent in 2017. However, starting in 2019, shipments will get a bump once again, growing 3 percent annually.
That growth shakes out to about 1.7 billion smartphones by 2022.
