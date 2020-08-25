Smartphone sales drop 20% in Q2 due to coronavirus pandemic, analyst says

Angela Lang/CNET

Global smartphone sales dropped 20.4% in the second quarter of 2020, according to a Tuesday report by Gartner. The coronavirus pandemic continues to impact the phone industry, the research firm says, with worldwide sales dropping to 295 million units.

Out of the top five smartphone vendors, Samsung had the biggest drop in sales. Meanwhile, Apple's sales were almost flat year-over-year, Gartner says. Huawei's year-over-year phone sales also fell, but the 27.4% quarter-over-quarter growth it saw led it to nearly tie with Samsung for the number one spot.

As almost all major markets but China continued to see shelter-in-place restrictions for much of Q2, demand for smartphones continued to drop, Gartner says.

"The improved situation in China saw demand recovering quarter- over-quarter," Anshul Gupta, senior research director at Gartner, said in a statement. "Travel restrictions, retail closures and more prudent spending on nonessential products during the pandemic led to the second consecutive quarterly decline in smartphone sales this year."

Even as demand increased, China's phone sales dropped 7% in the second quarter, with around 94 million units sold. India's rigorous lockdowns led to "the worst smartphone sales decline (-46%) among the top five countries in the world," according to Gartner.