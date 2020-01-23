Target

If you've resisted signing up for a Target RedCard because you didn't want yet another piece of plastic in your wallet, this might be the time to reconsider. Between now and Feb. 2, if you apply and get approved, you'll receive a credit good for $25 off a future purchase of $25 or more. That's in addition to a 5% savings you get on nearly all Target purchases.

The RedCard is available as either a credit card or debit card. The $25 bonus and 5% savings are included with either one, and there's no annual fee for either one.

There are some other perks as well, including free 2-day shipping on many items, an additional 30 days for returns and exchanges and various RedCard-exclusive deals and promotions. You also get 5% off in-store Starbucks purchases and 10% off hotel reservations made via Hotels.com.

The only real catch here is that you must use the $25 promo code before March 1. But if that's not enough incentive to get you to apply, take note that Target was offering $40 last July -- and may well do so again.

