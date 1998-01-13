Short Take: TimeStep ships firewall appliance

TimeStep, an affiliate of Newbridge Networks, is now shipping its firewall appliance called Permit in two models, 2505 and 4505. The device combines TimeStep's Permit hardware gateway and Check Point's FireWall-1 software, with central management available through Check Point's console. The appliance is priced at $4,995 to $10,995 depending on speed and the number of modes. Check Point's management console costs $11,995.
