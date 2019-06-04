SEC sues Kik over $100 million cryptocoin offering

Photo by James Martin/CNET

Kik, the Canadian instant messaging service, jumped on the cryptocurrency bandwagon in 2017 releasing its own cryptocoin. It's now seeing the effects of not getting permission from the US government.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission is suing Kik for selling its own coin, called Kin, to investors in 2017 without registering with the agency, according to a release Tuesday. The Canadian company raised $100 million, which according to the SEC, violates registration requirements of Section 5 of the Securities Act of 1933.

"By selling $100 million in securities without registering the offers or sales, we allege that Kik deprived investors of information to which they were legally entitled, and prevented investors from making informed investment decisions," Steven Peikin, co-director of the SEC's division of enforcement, said in the release. "Companies do not face a binary choice between innovation and compliance with the federal securities laws."

Kik CEO Ted Livingston planned to fight the SEC when it received notice in January of possible legal action.

"This is the first time that we're finally on a path to getting the clarity we so desperately need as an industry to be able to continue to innovate and build," Livingston said in an emailed statement.

According to The Wall Street Journal, he said the coin was not a security but instead used as a "utility token" for developers. The company started a defense fund called Defend Crypto and raised more than $4 million.

In the release, the SEC says Kik pushed its Kin coin as an investment opportunity and sold 1 trillion coins. The release also states the Canadian company told investors the cryptocoin would increase in value, would be used for a transaction service within the messaging service, and be part of a reward system for companies that adopt the token, which the agency said doesn't exist.

The SEC didn't immediately reply to a request for comment.