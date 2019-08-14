Chirp

Love audiobooks? Then you know they're expensive, often selling for anywhere from $15-$30 apiece. There are ways to save money on audiobooks, of course, but get ready for one of the cheapest options yet: Chirp. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

Chirp offers time-limited deals on curated audiobooks. For example, Marie Kondo's seminal The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up is currently just $1.99. Price at Audible: $21.95 (unless you have a membership, in which case it's $14.95). The Weight of Ink, by Rachel Kadish, is just 99 cents at Chirp -- and $29.99 at Amazon.

The site adds new books almost daily, and each one is usually available for about a month. Right now, for example, there are some 190 titles across just about every major genre. (My advice: Start with the Editor's Pick list.) Best of all, there's no subscription requirement.

However, while you will find a handful of well-known authors (including Joyce Carol Oates, Nora Roberts and P.G. Wodehouse), the majority of the actual books available here are lesser-known. I was hard-pressed to find more than a couple titles I actually recognized.

Still, you can always check reviews elsewhere (Chirp proper has none) to see if any particular book is worth your time. And with most of them priced between $1-$5, it won't cost you much to find out for yourself.

To listen to your purchase, you'll need a web browser or the Chirp app. The latter has nearly all the features you'd expect, including adjustable listening speeds and a sleep timer, though it could definitely use a car mode.

If you can't get enough audiobooks, you should definitely check out Chirp.

Read more: 10 ways to download and read books for free

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page, and find more great buys on the CNET Deals page.