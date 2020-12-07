Cyberpunk 2077 The Game Awards 2020 Wonder Woman 1984 first reactions Logan Paul to fight Floyd Mayweather SpaceX sends Dragon to space station Where to buy a PS5 Next stimulus check
Save up to 50% off phone accessories including charging cables, a car mount, Qi wireless pad and OtterBox cases

Phone accessories didn't get a lot of love during Black Friday sales, so here's a belated deal-athon for iPhone and Android gadgets.

If you were lucky enough to snag a new iPhone or Android phone over the extended Black Friday/Cyber Monday sales, you might find yourself coming up a little short on accessories right now. Or perhaps you just need a new cable for your existing phone. Either way, I've rounded up a few enticing deals on mobile accessories to complement your iPhone or Android device, with prices dipping as low as 50% off. 

Aoshitai iPhone Charging Cable 4 Pack: $6.89

You save $7.09 with code
Aoshitai

This four-pack of MFI-certified Lightning cables are a little more than 50% off when you use promo code BNCNFBY5 at checkout. They're nylon-braided and rugged, tested to more than 10,000 bendings and 10,000 unpluggings. In the box: two 3-foot and two 6-foot cables.

$7 at Amazon

Speck CandyShell Pro iPhone 12 Case: $19.88

You save $5.07
Speck

Speck's CandyShell Pro case for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro is made with a dual-layer design that protects your phone from drops up to 8 feet. A raised bezel also helps resist screen damage from face-down drops. And Speck's Microban antimicrobial protection provides a 99% reduction in bacteria growth on the case.

$20 at Amazon

OtterBox Commuter Case for iPhone 11: $30

You save $10
Otterbox

OtterBox's Commuter case for the iPhone 11 includes both a soft inner layer and hard-shell outer layer to protect your phone from drops, but has a thin profile to still fit in your pocket. 

$30 at Amazon

Andobil Car Phone Cradle with Air Vent Clamp: $19

You save $11 with coupon
Andobil

Be sure to click the coupon on the product page to get the extra $1 off the sale price of $20. The Andobil Car Phone Mount clamps to your car vent and you manually snap the grips in place to hold your phone firmly. It's compatible with all iPhone 12, 11 and 8 models, along with the Samsung Galaxy S20, S10 and others. 

$19 at Amazon

Tozo W1 Wireless Fast Charging Pad: $11.39

You save $8.61 with coupon
TOZO

Be sure to claims the coupon on the product page for the full savings of $8.61 on this low-profile wireless charging pad. It's made from aircraft-grade aluminum and is only 0.2 inch thick. An LED status light circles the outer diameter of the pad to indicate charging status, and it has built-in overcharging, overheating and short-circuit protection. Note that it doesn't come with its own AC adapter, but I'm guessing you have a drawer full of them already. 

$11 at Amazon

