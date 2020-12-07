Save up to 50% off phone accessories including charging cables, a car mount, Qi wireless pad and OtterBox cases

Deal Savings Price









If you were lucky enough to snag a new iPhone or Android phone over the extended Black Friday/Cyber Monday sales, you might find yourself coming up a little short on accessories right now. Or perhaps you just need a new cable for your existing phone. Either way, I've rounded up a few enticing deals on mobile accessories to complement your iPhone or Android device, with prices dipping as low as 50% off.

Aoshitai This four-pack of MFI-certified Lightning cables are a little more than 50% off when you use promo code BNCNFBY5 at checkout. They're nylon-braided and rugged, tested to more than 10,000 bendings and 10,000 unpluggings. In the box: two 3-foot and two 6-foot cables.

Speck Speck's CandyShell Pro case for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro is made with a dual-layer design that protects your phone from drops up to 8 feet. A raised bezel also helps resist screen damage from face-down drops. And Speck's Microban antimicrobial protection provides a 99% reduction in bacteria growth on the case.

Otterbox OtterBox's Commuter case for the iPhone 11 includes both a soft inner layer and hard-shell outer layer to protect your phone from drops, but has a thin profile to still fit in your pocket.

Andobil Be sure to click the coupon on the product page to get the extra $1 off the sale price of $20. The Andobil Car Phone Mount clamps to your car vent and you manually snap the grips in place to hold your phone firmly. It's compatible with all iPhone 12, 11 and 8 models, along with the Samsung Galaxy S20, S10 and others.

TOZO Be sure to claims the coupon on the product page for the full savings of $8.61 on this low-profile wireless charging pad. It's made from aircraft-grade aluminum and is only 0.2 inch thick. An LED status light circles the outer diameter of the pad to indicate charging status, and it has built-in overcharging, overheating and short-circuit protection. Note that it doesn't come with its own AC adapter, but I'm guessing you have a drawer full of them already.

