Save $80 on the Samsung Galaxy Watch (and get it in time for the holidays)

Samsung

Samsung pretty much hit it out of the park with its Galaxy Watch series -- the smartwatch was a great alternative to the Apple Watch right from the start, with its gorgeous good looks, smart Tizen operating system and wealth of features. The LTE version of the original Galaxy Watch from 2018 still sells for $260 at Amazon and elsewhere, which is why this exclusive CNET deal is such a steal: While supplies last (which probably won't be long) you can get the when you use promo code CNETSGXY at checkout.

This deal is especially good when you keep in mind that this is an unlocked version of the LTE edition of the Galaxy Watch. (You can find the non-cellular version for about $50 less.) It has a 3 day battery life and -- my favorite feature -- the rotating bezel is a superb way to control the watch, such as scrolling through pages and spinning through apps. It has the Bixby voice assistant, can autodetect a half-dozen exercises (with dozen more trackable workouts) and is waterproof to 50 meters.

The Samsung Galaxy watch has only improved in subsequent versions, but if you don't need features like the ECG and SpO2 monitoring in the latest Galaxy Watch 3, this model is a superb choice and available at a deep discount. And Daily Steals says you can get it in time for Christmas if you order by Monday.

