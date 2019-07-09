Denon

I'm no audiophile, which is why I generally decline to pay a premium for things like speakers and headphones. That said, when I can get a premium product at a hefty discount, my ears prick up. (See what I did there?)

Here's one such premium product and one such hefty discount: For a limited time, Cheapskate readers can get the Denon Envaya Pocket DSB-50BT portable Bluetooth speaker for $69 shipped. It's normally $99; Denon has it on sale for $79, and exclusive promo code CNETDENON lops another $10 off.

One rather annoying requirement: You have to create a Denon account in order to use that code. And make sure to click Sign in when you do that, not Email Sign-Up. The latter is just for receiving promotions; the former is how you actually set up an account.

Available in black or gray (I think the former is definitely the sharper of the two), the Envaya Pocket is a compact but substantial brick: It measures about 6.5 inches across and weighs about 14 ounces. And though you wouldn't know to look at it -- owing to its fabric-covered facade -- the speaker is IP67-rated waterproof and dustproof. It can survive a full-on dunk without damage.

The Envaya supports Bluetooth 4.1 and incorporates AptX technology, which promises not only better sound, but also low latency (important if you're using the speaker as a sound bar for watching videos). Just as good, you can pair a second Envaya if you want true stereo sound.

Denon promises up to 10 hours of play time on a charge. I wasn't able to put that to the test, but I did spend a few hours listening to the speaker. Again, I'm no audiophile, but I thought it sounded fantastic -- markedly better than some of the cheaper speakers I've championed over the years.

How important is sound quality, really, in a speaker you put by the pool or listen to in the park while playing Kubb? That's not for me to answer. I'll just say that I really like the size and sound quality afforded by the Envaya, and that I'll be taking it with me on our next family vacation. At $69, it doesn't feel overpriced.

Your thoughts?

Bonus deal: The Ninja 4-quart Air Fryer: $66 (save $33)

Ninja

I'm not saying an air fryer is essential to every kitchen, but I sure do like mine. Used it just last night to make fries, in fact.

Ninja makes a good one, and it's on sale: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Walmart has the Ninja AF100 4-quart Air Fryer for $66. Regular price: $99.

A lot of air fryers have analog controls -- one dial for setting the temperature, one for setting the time, both annoyingly imprecise. The AF100 not only has digital controls, but also has three additional modes besides air fry: roast, reheat and dehydrate.

So, yeah, this is not only more versatile than many air fryers in this price range, it's more precise as well. Plus, it has a fairly amazing 4.7-star review average from nearly 200 buyers. Total steal at $66.

