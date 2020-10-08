Save 20% on one of the very best noise-canceling true wireless earbuds for 2020

Sarah Tew/CNET

I'm so used to my AirPods that I need to remind myself occasionally that they're not really the gold standard; a lot of true wireless earbuds are their equal or even better. David Carnoy recently rounded up the best noise-canceling true wireless earbuds for 2020, and there are a number of earbuds on the list that will make you forget about your AirPods -- at a fraction of the price. One of David's favorites that made the list is the 1More True Wireless ANC, which regularly sells for $180. Right now, though you can get the when you apply promo code CNET20 at checkout. That's a CNET exclusive discount that'll save you 20%.

In his review, Carnoy says that "this updated version sounds fuller and richer, with more balanced, cleaner sound that's pretty dynamic." I've been wearing these earbuds for weeks, and I wholeheartedly agree with his assessment. Switching from AirPods to the 1More earbuds reveals more depth and nuance in the music. Switching back to the AirPods is jarring; it's surprising how lean and trebly the AirPods can sound in comparison. One tiny example at the low end: Check out Paul McCartney's Maybe I'm Amazed. Paul's restrained kick drum in the first few measures of the song really pops when played through the 1More earbuds; it gives that section of the song a feel that's missing on the AirPods.

The earbuds are also easy to control thanks to a physical power button and separate touch control to cycle through two levels of noise cancellation, pass-through mode, and no ANC at all. You get about five hours of use on a charge, and a 15-minute quick charge is all it takes to net you two hours of battery life.

If I have any concerns with 1More, it's the fit -- it's just not as secure in my ear or as comfortable as original AirPods. But the fit is no worse than what I get with AirPods Pro, so perhaps it's not that big of a deal.

Bottom line: I'm pretty jazzed about the 1More True Wireless ANC (though to be clear, I would never tarnish them by playing jazz). If you're looking for one of the best-sounding earbuds around, you can save $36 on these now through Oct. 12.

