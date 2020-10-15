Save 20% on a smart and reusable Rocketbook, the last notebook you'll ever need to buy

Rocketbook

If a genie granted me three wishes, my first wish would be for infinite wealth. At one time, my second wish would have been for a notebook that never ran out of pages, but now that I have a Rocketbook, I can change that wish to immortality. A Rocketbook, of course, is a smart reusable notebook that's completely erasable when you wipe it with a dampened microfiber cloth, so you can use each page over and over and over again, after storing a digital copy online via its mobile app. Today only, Oct. 15, all Rocketbook notebooks and accessories are 20% off in a sitewide sale.

I've been using a Rocketbook for about a year now, and it surprises me how much I love it. You need to pair your Rocketbook with a special FriXion erasable pen, but it feels exactly like you're using ordinary paper. The pages are made of some space-age synthetic material, and the ink wipes away when you use a dampened microfiber cloth. Let it dry for a few moments, and then it's ready to be used again. I have a pair of Rocketbooks -- the small , and a large -- and I've been using them daily for about a year. In that time I've gone through about three pens, and haven't wasted a single sheet of paper.

Each notebook is "smart." Using the bundled app, you can snap a photo of your page of notes, and it's automatically uploaded to your favorite cloud service. There's a row of icons at the bottom of every page, and you can program the app to send scanned pages to specific destinations based on which icon you mark with the pen before photographing it. Not only do you get an image of the page, but your text is converted to digital text, so it's fully searchable.

Rocketbooks come in a variety of shapes, sizes and colors, and the one-day sale covers all of them.

Over the years, I've seen a lot of smart notebook products like this come and go. They mostly fail because they're just too darned complicated. Rocketbook keeps things simple by making each page infinitely reusable and letting you automatically send images of pages to the cloud on demand. Try it; I predict you'll love it.

This article was published previously. It has been updated with the latest Rocketbook deal.

