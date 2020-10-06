Save 15% on a Raptic Titan XL and be ready for your next power failure or camping trip

Raptic

Comparing Raptic's Titan XL to an ordinary power bank reminds me of the "That's not a knife..." line from Crocodile Dundee. The Titan XL is a 13-pound, 14-inch-long power station that has a capacity of 497 watt-hours. It's the next best thing to having a gas generator. And though it usually retails for $500, right now you can get the when you apply the exclusive CNET promo code CNET15 at checkout. That's an impressive $75 off.

I've been drawing power off this beast for a week or two, and I'm starting to get antsy for a camping trip to try it out away from home. Or a power failure -- is that too much to ask? I certainly get enough of them when I'm not prepared.

I've been charging everything I can think of and it has such a big battery that it seems bottomless. Consider the raw numbers: The Titan XL should be able to charge your phone more than 40 times, your laptop 10 times, or a GoPro something like 70 times. My back-of-an-envelope calculation tells me that I could run my HP Pavilion laptop off the Titan XL for over a week while also keeping my iPhone 11 topped off. There's no question it's up to the task of a camping trip or a day-long power failure.

One end of the Titan has a digital display above the ports to see your battery level. As for ports, it has a 12-volt car port, a USB-C port, a trio of USB-A inputs and a 120-volt three-pronged AC outlet. You can't run the car adapter and 120-volt outlet at the same time, but I have frequently sipped from all the USB ports and the outlet at the same time. It has no trouble with my laptop, printer and desk lamp. And did I run my full-size electronic drum kit off the Titan XL? Of course I did. Raptic mentions that you could run a CPAP machine off this charger as well.

To be honest, this beast isn't light, and carrying it around will wear you out quickly. But it has a heavy-duty fabric handle and a shoulder strap, so I can definitely see taking this camping. It emits no fumes -- it's a giant power bank, after all -- so it's safe for use in enclosed spaces like a tent.

CNET's deal team scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.