Saturday mobile deals: $13 iPhone battery case and a $21 power bank

Welcome to the weekend. Saturday is a good time for running errands, which makes me wonder if your phone is equipped to leave the house. Here are a few mobile deals to make sure it's properly equipped. None of these will rock your world, but if you're looking to save a few dollars on a Mophie power bank (and who among us couldn't use a spare 10,000-mAh power bank?) or a battery case for your iPhone then step right up, because you've clicked on the right article.

Encased Encased's Rebel case adds a 5,270-mAh battery to your iPhone while also delivering some hard-shell shock and drop protection. The case charges your phone wirelessly, keeping the Lightning charge port available. It's available for both the iPhone XR and the iPhone XS Max, and you can get it in blue or black. Save $22 right now when you use promo code CNETEBC at checkout.

Mophie We love Mophie products, and this 10,000-mAh power bank delivers 15 watts fast-charging through its USB-C port and it has a second (USB-A) port for charging two devices at once. Usually $25, you can get this for $21 right now with promo code CNETMPW.

This article was published earlier in the week.

