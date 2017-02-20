Samsung's reputation plummets after Note 7 debacle

Crushader/Reddit

While Samsung's Galaxy Note 7 was going up in smoke, the company's reputation was going down in flames.

The Korean electronics giant came in at No. 49 in Harris Poll's annual US Reputation Quotient Report, the market researcher said Monday. Last year, Samsung was ranked No. 7 in the corporate reputation rankings for the 100 most visible companies in the US.

Much of that declining reputation can be attributed to the Galaxy Note 7, one of Samsung's most high-profile phones, blowing up in its face last fall. The device suffered multiple recalls and bans by airlines before flickering out with a final "death update" that essentially bricks the remaining units in the wild.

Samsung representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Topping the list again this year was Amazon, which has been ranked in the report's top 10 for nine consecutive years. Other tech companies scoring well were Apple (No. 5), Google (No. 8) and Tesla Motors (No. 9).

Based on an online survey of more than 30,000 adults in the US, the report analyzes the companies' reputation strength based on six dimensions: social responsibility, emotional appeal, products and services, vision and leadership, financial performance, and workplace environment.

