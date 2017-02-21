Enlarge Image Josh Miller/CNET

Samsung might not be done with the Galaxy Note 7 after all, according to The Investor, citing "unnamed Samsung sources."

The company is rumored to sell refurbished Note 7 models with smaller batteries. Samsung is estimated to have lost $5 billion total from recalling and then stopping production of the Galaxy Note 7 after two separate battery flaws caused some units to catch fire. Selling refurbished models that avoid these internal errors could help the tech giant recoup some losses.

The refurbished Note 7 phones -- which might also have a smaller case size in addition to a shrunken battery -- could arrive as soon as June, according to the report. It isn't clear which markets would receive the phones.

Meanwhile, Samsung is preparing to launch the Galaxy S8, its first phone since the Note 7 disaster. The Galaxy S8 battery will have undergone a new eight-point test, Samsung vowed, along with every future phone. Samsung mobile chief DJ Koh also confirmed the CNET that the company is on track to release a "very innovative" Note 8.

Samsung did not immediately respond to a request for comment.