Samsung's follow up to the Galaxy Fold will officially be called the Galaxy Z Fold 2, according to report Monday from SamMobile. The small change to naming convention would put the rumored foldable phone more clearly under Samsung's Galaxy Z line along with the clamshell Galaxy Z Flip.
Samsung may reveal the Galaxy Z Fold 2 on Aug. 5 at a virtual Unpacked event, possibly alongside the rumored Galaxy Note 20 and a 5G version of the Galaxy Z Flip.
There's no official info from Samsung on the Galaxy Z Fold 2 yet, but the phone is expected look similar to the original $1,980 Galaxy Fold. It's also rumored to have improved cameras, a larger battery and may possibly come with a stylus and be waterproof.
Samsung didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
Discuss: Samsung's next foldable phone will be called Galaxy Z Fold 2, report says
