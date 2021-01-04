The wait for Samsung's next Galaxy S series is seemingly nearing its end, though the leaks still keep on coming. After Samsung sent out invites for a Jan. 14 Unpacked event on Sunday night, Monday brought our first look at what the new S Pen and case for the S21 Ultra will look like.
The images, courtesy of WinFuture, show the S Pen and a compatible S21 Ultra flip case, which stylus users may want to spring for as the case will have a place to store the S Pen when not in use. Previous rumors have suggested that the S21 Ultra will not have a spot on the device for storing the optional accessory.
Like with Samsung's Galaxy Note line, the S21 Ultra's S Pen will support gestures and actions for scrolling, taking photos or playing and pausing videos. The site reports that the S Pen will retail for 40 euros (roughly $50, £35 or AU$65).
Samsung did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The addition of S Pen support to the Galaxy S21 comes as rumors circulate that Samsung will end production of its stylus-packed Galaxy Note line as soon as later this year to focus more resources on its foldable line of phones, which includes the Galaxy Z Flip 5G and Galaxy Z Fold 2.
Discuss: Samsung's new S Pen and case for the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G leak online
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.