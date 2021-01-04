Samsung's new S Pen and case for the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G leak online

WinFuture

The wait for Samsung's next Galaxy S series is seemingly nearing its end, though the leaks still keep on coming. After Samsung sent out invites for a Jan. 14 Unpacked event on Sunday night, Monday brought our first look at what the new S Pen and case for the S21 Ultra will look like.

The images, courtesy of WinFuture, show the S Pen and a compatible S21 Ultra flip case, which stylus users may want to spring for as the case will have a place to store the S Pen when not in use. Previous rumors have suggested that the S21 Ultra will not have a spot on the device for storing the optional accessory.

WinFuture

Like with Samsung's Galaxy Note line, the S21 Ultra's S Pen will support gestures and actions for scrolling, taking photos or playing and pausing videos. The site reports that the S Pen will retail for 40 euros (roughly $50, £35 or AU$65).

Samsung did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The addition of S Pen support to the Galaxy S21 comes as rumors circulate that Samsung will end production of its stylus-packed Galaxy Note line as soon as later this year to focus more resources on its foldable line of phones, which includes the Galaxy Z Flip 5G and Galaxy Z Fold 2.