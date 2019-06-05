Samsung's latest Galaxy S10 update said to address May patch issues

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

A new update is reportedly making its way to Samsung Galaxy S10 phones and will supposedly fix issues stemming from a previous patch.

Update XXU1ASE6 for the Galaxy S10 showed up phones Wednesday, according to SamMobile. The new patch will include improvements to Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and the S10 camera, but more importantly, it has a fix for the May 20 update that reportedly caused myriad issues for some who downloaded the software.

The problematic update, XXU1ASE5, was made available on May 20. Its description said it would improve the S10 camera's night mode and other various fixes. Some phone owners saw their phones freezing, restarting, draining more battery and several apps were not responding after the update. Samsung then pulled XXU1ASE5 on May 28.

A new update appeared in Switzerland on May 29, according to SamMobile. The European country is typically the first country to receive Galaxy phone updates and users saw a new XXU1ASE6 patch made available, which reportedly did fix problems from the May patch.

Samsung didn't immediately reply to a request for comment.

Originally published on May 29.

June 5: Adds new update info.

