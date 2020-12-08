Samsung's Galaxy S20 5G disappears from AT&T as rumors of January Galaxy S21 loom

Angela Lang/CNET

Samsung's Galaxy S20 has disappeared from AT&T's website with no clear signs that it will return. In a statement provided to CNET, AT&T confirmed that the current flagship Galaxy S is unavailable, referring interested customers to look at one of the other Galaxy phones it carries including the S20 5G FE, the Note 20 line and the A-series and Z-series phones.

"While the Samsung Galaxy S20 is no longer in stock we continue to offer great deals on other Samsung wireless products," said an AT&T spokeswoman on Tuesday.

It appears like the stock of other versions of the Galaxy S20 line is similarly becoming unavailable. The Galaxy S20 Plus 5G is now only available in "cosmic gray" on AT&T's website, though both the S20 5G and Plus 5G are still available at Samsung's online store, albeit in limited color options. The S20 Ultra 5G remains out of stock at Samsung's store but can be found at AT&T.

On Monday T-Mobile was also seemingly out of stock on the Galaxy S20 line at both its own online store and Samsung's, though unlike AT&T it tells CNET that it plans to restock the S20 line.

"There's been high demand for T-Mobile's Holideals on the Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra," a T-Mobile spokeswoman said in a statement. "The devices are no longer online due to low inventory but may still be available in some stores. We anticipate web availability for the Galaxy S20 soon."

The timing for the S20 disappearances at AT&T and T-Mobile comes as rumors grow of a January reveal for Samsung's Galaxy S21. Normally announced in February, March or early in the spring, the 2021 version of Samsung's Galaxy S line is now expected to be revealed next month, with a November report saying the South Korean technology giant has already begun production.

According to a leak from Android Police, there will once again be three versions of the S21: a 6.2-inch S21, a 6.7-inch S21 Plus and a 6.8-inch S21 Ultra. All three phones are expected to have 120Hz displays, run on either Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 888 processor or Samsung's own Exynos 2100, and have at least three rear cameras. The S21 Ultra will feature an improved adaptive refresh display and two telephoto sensors (one at 3x optical zoom and one at 10x optical zoom) compared to a single telephoto lens on the S21 and S21 Plus.

The Ultra will also gain support for Samsung's S-Pen stylus that was previously on the Note line of phones, though Android Police says it won't be included in the box.

Samsung didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.