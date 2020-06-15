Samsung's $600 5G Galaxy phone launches

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy A71 5G is now available in the US at T-Mobile, Sprint and Samsung. The low-cost 5G phone launched Monday and will also become available at AT&T and Verizon later this summer. The phone is priced at $600 and has a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display.

Samsung announced the Galaxy A71 5G in April, saying the phone would come with a quad camera array with a 64MP main lens, as well as 12MP ultra wide angle, 5MP macro and 5MP depth lenses; 128GB of internal storage; 6GB of RAM; a 4,500mAh battery; and 25W super-fast charging. It also comes with microSD slots, letting you add up to 1TB of additional memory.

Samsung has six phones in its new A-series: Four 4G phones and two 5G phones. The Galaxy A01 base model is priced at just $110. There's also a 4G version of the A71, and 4G and 5G models of the A51.