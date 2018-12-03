Samsung, Verizon are jumping into 5G together with next smartphone (The 3:59, Ep. 497)

On this podcast, we talk about:
- Samsung and Verizon partnering on a 5G smartphone for the first half of next year.
- Qualcomm's Snapdragon Tech Summit, which kicks off this week.
- An unusual mashup between virtual reality and live immersive theater.
