Samsung Unpacked Part 2: Everything announced, Galaxy Z Fold 2 launch and more

Samsung today held its Unpacked part 2 event for its new Galaxy Z Fold 2. The event follows last month's Unpacked event where the new foldable phone was announced alongside the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra. Keeping to a similar formula for product launch events by Apple, Microsoft and Sony, which shifted announcements online due to the coronavirus pandemic, Samsung streamed the event which consisted of prerecorded videos. The event was in lieu of Samsung's usual presence at IFA 2020 which has been scaled-down and closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Samsung formally announced the Galaxy Z Fold 2 at last month's Unpacked event with the help of K-pop group BTS. The device serves as the sequel to last year's Galaxy Fold, which featured a large 7.3-inch display that folded like a book. The Z Fold 2 includes a handful of improvements such as a redesigned hinge, a better front-facing display and 5G. The new phone will cost $1,999 (£1,799 or about AU$3,280) and hits stores on Sept. 18. Preorders start Sept. 2 at 12:01 a.m. ET.

Galaxy Z Fold 2 Thom Browne edition

Samsung is offering an even more premium Thom Browne model of the Z Fold 2 for $3,300 on Sept. 25, but it includes the $400 Galaxy Watch 3, $170 Galaxy Buds Live and other accessories along with the Z Fold 2.

