Samsung reportedly suspends Galaxy S20 factory again over coronavirus case

Angela Lang/CNET

Samsung suspended production at its Galaxy S20 factory in Gumi, South Korea, for a second time on Friday after one of its workers tested positive for coronavirus, Reuters reported. Production is expected to resume on Saturday.

It'll move some phone production to Vietnam, according to South Korean news agency Yonhap, and the floor of the Gumi factory where the sick employee worked will stay closed until Sunday.

Last month, the Samsung factory -- where its Z Flip foldable phones are made -- was shuttered over a weekend after an employee from its wireless division came down with the illness. Six people who work at the factory complex in Gumi have contracted the disease, Reuters noted.

The new strain of coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, causes a pneumonia-like illness and was discovered in Wuhan, China, in December. It has now infected more than 98,000 people and caused nearly 3,400 deaths globally. As of early Friday, there were almost 6,600 confirmed cases and 40 deaths in South Korea.

