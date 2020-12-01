Samsung rumored to be developing a new smart tag

Juan Garzón / CNET

Samsung could be working on a new Tile-style tracking tag, a report Monday by SamMobile said. According to the report, a filing has been certified by the Indonesian Telecom Certification for a device called the Galaxy Smart Tag that's being explored by the tech giant.

Samsung's SmartThings finder already helps people locate and keep track of their nearby devices and an LTE tracker was launched by the company a couple of years ago. Samsung could be combining SmartThings inside a physical tracking tag this time.

Apple has yet to unveil its long-rumored AirTags.

Samsung didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.