Samsung reveals new Galaxy A phones at MWC

Jessica Dolcourt/CNET

Samsung announced a pair of fresh phones in its Galaxy A series on Monday.

The Galaxy A50 and A30 are the initial models for 2019, and both feature 6.4-inch 1080×2340 Super AMOLED Infinity-U displays, with dimensions of 158.5 x 74.7 x 7.7mm.

The differences start with the cameras -- the A50 offers an 25-megapixel shooter on the front, with 25-, 5- and 8-megapixel options on the back. The A30 has a 16-megapixel one on the front, and 16- and 5-megapixel cameras at the rear.

Memory-wise, you can get the A50 with 4 or 6GB of RAM and 64 or 128GB internal storage. The A30 comes with either 3 or 4GB RAM and 32 or 64 GB internal storage.

"People are changing the way they connect, and their smartphones need to keep up," said DJ Koh, head of Samsung's mobile business. "Our new Galaxy A Series offers improvements to the essential features that will support these live interactions, with diverse options to meet their ever-changing needs."