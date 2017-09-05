Did you just buy a Samsung Galaxy Note 8? Are you or one of your friends or family planning to?

Here's an idea: Maybe don't rely on facial recognition to secure your phone. Because as this hilarious video shows, it's painfully easy to fool:

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Facial Recognition Test: pic.twitter.com/dVooMPMgfh — Mel Tajon (@MelTajon) September 2, 2017

Mind you, this particular security weakness isn't exactly news. We said the same thing back in April, when the Samsung Galaxy S8 was shown to have the same vulnerability, and flat photos have fooled many an Android phone in the past too.

It's also important to note that Samsung doesn't typically claim the feature is bulletproof: The company told CNET that facial recognition is meant to be convenient, not secure, when it came to the same feature on the Galaxy S8.

But clearly, Samsung's own Note 8 didn't get the memo -- because as you can hear in the video embedded above, the phone itself claims that Face Unlock is "more secure than using your PIN." That's not true, even though it's technically possible to build a system like Windows Hello that isn't fooled by photos.

We tried it on our own Note 8, and sure enough, it's still possible to fool it with a flat photo. A Samsung rep tells CNET that the company's guidance remains the same: You'll want to use the fingerprint sensor or iris scanner for security, and should view facial recognition as a convenient alternative to the simple swipe-to-unlock gesture.