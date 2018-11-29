Now playing: Watch this: Samsung needs a win with the Galaxy S10 (The 3:59, Ep....

On this podcast, we talk about:

All the rumors surrounding the anticipated Samsung Galaxy S10



Apple's word on iPhone XR sales



The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Check out the extended shows on YouTube. Also, don't forget to rate and review the podcast on iTunes.

Samsung needs a win with the Galaxy S10 (The 3:59, Ep. 496) Your browser does not support the audio element.





Subscribe: iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner | SoundCloud |TuneIn | Stitcher