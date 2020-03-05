Samsung nabbed 74% of 5G smartphone sales in US last year

Angela Lang/CNET

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G was the best-selling 5G phone in the US last year, according to market research firm Counterpoint Research. The firm estimates less than two million 5G-capable smartphones were sold in the US in 2019, accounting for less than 1% of overall smartphone sales. Samsung accounted for 74% of 5G phone sales, followed by LG and OnePlus.

"5G smartphone sales were below expectations in the US in 2019 due to multiple reasons," said Jeff Fieldhack, director for Counterpoint Research, in a release Tuesday. He pointed to the high price of 5G phones as well as limited 5G coverage in the US.

5G promises to significantly boost the speed, coverage and responsiveness of wireless networks, but for now, a lot of those promises remain unfulfilled. Coverage remains spotty in relatively few cities and there are limited devices. Samsung was one of the few companies to launch more than one 5G phone last year.

Counterpoint expects numbers to rise near mid-year 2020, as 5G coverage expands and Apple is rumored to release a 5G iPhone. By the end of the year, Fieldhack said he expects 5G smartphone sales to rise from 1% of all US smartphone purchases to around 25%.

He cautioned, however, that manufacturing disruption from COVID-19 will likely negatively impact overall smartphone sales.

