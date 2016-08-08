Samsung may release future Galaxy S phones with curved display only

CNET

Future Galaxy S phones could be available in a curved edge variant only.

At a media interview in New York last week, Samsung Mobile President Dongjin Koh hinted the company may expand its curved display technology, the Korea Herald reported on Sunday. Samsung currently offers its Galaxy S7 phone in both flat-screen and curved-edge varieties. But that may change at some point in the future.

"Samsung has considered that it would make the edge display as the identity of the Galaxy S smartphone lineup if the company can provide consumers differentiated user experience through software and user-friendly functions (for the curved screen)," Koh said.

By fully embracing the curved display design, Samsung is hoping to make it a signature feature on its best phones. The Galaxy S7 Edge triggered higher demand than its flat-screened counterpart, so consumers clearly like the feature. It's one of the design cues that truly sets it apart from the pack.

Samsung is enamored enough with curved edges that it released its Note 7 phablet just as a curved-screen model. The company is likely looking to gauge the reaction to the new Note before it considers taking the same step with its Galaxy S lineup.

"Samsung will not likely get rid of the flat-screen Galaxy S smartphone model right away, but if the market response is positive with the Note 7, it would surely serve as a cue for Samsung to focus only on the Edge model," an unnamed market watcher told the Korea Herald.

As a larger device, however, the Galaxy Note 7 can squeeze more usable content on its edges than can the smaller Galaxy S7 Edge. That's the challenge Samsung would need to address if future Galaxy S phones came just as curved-display models.

Samsung did not immediately respond to CNET's response for comment.