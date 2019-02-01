Samsung may have revealed foldable phone in leaked teaser

megusta YouTube/Screenshot by CNET

"The future's not ours to see... " or is it?! Samsung might have given us another look at its upcoming foldable phone in a leaked teaser for an event later this month.

The company's Vietnam branch posted a video meant for its Feb. 20 Samsung Unpacked event on YouTube, XDA reported Thursday. The video has since been deleted from their channel (but not before it was picked up by others).

The video shows a whole bunch of different futuristic concepts we might see from Samsung, and offers another tantalizing glimpse of the foldable phone, all to the tune of 1956's Que Sera, Sera (Whatever Will Be, Will Be).

It's been heavily rumored that we'll see Samsung's much-anticipated foldable phone -- which may or may not be called the Galaxy F -- at the Feb. 20 event. However, we don't know if the one in the video is the finished product or a concept, given some of the video's more fantastical elements.

Samsung didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

We first caught sight of Samsung's foldable phone back in November, but were told it wasn't the final product.

At the time, we learned that the cover display (seen when it's folded) is 4.58 inches and has a 21:9 aspect ratio, with a resolution of 840x1960 and a screen density of 420 dpi. The Main Display, seen when you unfold the phone, is 7.3 inches and has a 4.2:3 aspect ratio, with a resolution of 1536x2152 and a 420 dpi screen density.

Samsung's foldable phone already has a pair of Chinese rivals. Xiaomi teased its double-bending offering on Jan. 23, while Huawei said we'll see its 5G foldable phone at at Mobile World Congress in February.

