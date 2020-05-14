Samsung is killing off its XR apps

Sarah Tew/CNET

Samsung XR is being killed off, with the apps slowly bringing features to a close before fully terminating the service on Sept. 30. From this week, 360-degree video is now unavailable, premium video purchases are suspended and updates have stopped for all Samsung XR and Samsung VR video clients, Samsung said Monday.

From Jun 30, it will no longer support the Samsung VR Video app on Oculus Go, Oculus Rift and Oculus Quest. It will also be removed from the Oculus store.

All Samsung XR user accounts will be disabled and removed by the end of September, with user data deleted. Published videos will be removed from the service, while the Samsung XR mobile app will be removed from the Galaxy Store and from Google Play and the Samsung VR Video app will be removed from the Oculus and Microsoft Mixed Reality stores. Support will cease for the VR Video app on Samsung Gear VR and Windows Odyssey.

Samsung XR was a mobile device tie-in for Samsung's virtual reality systems. It allowed users to stream 360-degree video from their phones without needing a VR headset.