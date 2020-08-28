Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 price reportedly leaks on its UK site

Screenshot by Juan Garzon / CNET

Samsung will unveil its Galaxy Z Fold 2 during its Sept. 1 Unpacked livestream, but its UK branch seems to have revealed the most important detail a few days early. The second generation foldable phone will cost £1,799 (around $2,360), according to Android Authority, which took a screenshot of the since-deleted version of the product page.

The UK site lists last year's Samsung Galaxy Fold at £1,900 (around $2,500). In the US, it's $1,980 through AT&T.

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 listing also shows that 256GB will be the only storage option available. You'll have a choice of mystic black and mystic bronze colors.

The company didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.