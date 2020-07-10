Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G leaks ahead of expected Unpacked debut

Juan Garzon/CNET

Samsung sent out invites for its next (virtual) Unpacked event earlier this week. The Aug. 5 event is expected to feature a host of new devices, and a new leak seemingly gives us a peek at one of the new products set to be revealed.

In a tweet Friday, noted leaker Evan Blass shared what appears to be a promotional video for the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 5G. Featuring a new bronze color, the foldable flip phone looks similar to the original $1,380 Galaxy Z Flip that was released earlier this year, though with the 5G name it should have at least get some updates to support connecting to the latest wireless networks.

It's unclear which, or if, US carriers will carry the new phone and which 5G networks it will support. AT&T and Sprint were the two US providers for the first Z Flip, which ran on 4G LTE networks.

Given its history, AT&T seems like a decent bet as, in addition to the Z Flip this year, the carrier was the only US provider to sell Samsung's Galaxy Fold tablet-style foldable when it finally came out last year.

Sprint has since merged with T-Mobile, which did not sell the Z Flip and backed out of selling the Fold after that foldable's design issues led to a lengthy delay. Verizon, meanwhile, is the exclusive home of Motorola's rival Razr foldable and has not yet carried a Samsung foldable device.

In addition to a new Z Flip, Samsung is also expected to introduce an updated line of Galaxy Note 20 phones and a successor to the original Galaxy Fold.

Samsung did not immediately respond to a request for comment.