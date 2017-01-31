Is Samsung Galaxy S8's secret weapon a hit or miss? (The 3:59, Ep. 171)

Samsung

Samsung's got a secret weapon for its Galaxy S8 with Qualcomm's latest chip, but will it work?

The Galaxy S8 will be the first phone to feature the Snapdragon 835. Qualcomm has boasted about new features like longer battery life, faster charging and gigabit LTE speeds. But maybe there's a reason why Samsung's competitors are choosing to stick with the older Snapdragon processors. We chat about why Samsung's powerhouse processor might not be enough to make the phone a smash hit.

Also on the podcast, we discuss Walmart dropping its Amazon Prime copycat, and if we'd watch Super Bowl highlights in virtual reality.

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

