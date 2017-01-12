Samsung Galaxy S8's headphone jack may be here to stay

All the cool new phones are losing the headphone jack and it's giving us separation anxiety. After it happened to the Moto Z and iPhone 7, it was rumored that the Samsung Galaxy S8 would lose the jack, too. But an alleged Galaxy S8 phone case was spotted that shows that this might not be the case (har har).

Images of the case suggest:

Three buttons on the side of the phone (like for the volume rocker and power/lock button)

A flash or other sensor above the usual camera spot

What looks like a USB-C port on the bottom off to the side

A standard 3.5 millimeter headset jack on the bottom

Of course, just because the alleged case is said to belong to the Galaxy S8, that doesn't confirm the phone's upcoming design. Samsung doesn't comment on speculation, so take this rumor with a grain of salt. For an extensive list of what to expect from Samsung's next flagship phone, check out CNET's Galaxy S8 rundown.