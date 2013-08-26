Samsung Galaxy S5 could pack 16-megapixel OIS shooter

Josh Miller/CNET

The Samsung Galaxy S5, or whatever the next generation of Samsung Galaxy S smartphones will be called, could feature a 16-megapixel camera with optical image stabilization, according to a new report.

The Galaxy S5 (as we'll call it now) could be among the first Samsung devices to provide users with an improved camera sensor. The Galaxy Note 3 was once-rumored to offer the anti-shake technology, but recent chatter suggests that image stabilization won't be ready in time for the Note 3's September 4 debut.

Samsung does put optical image stabilization in the Galaxy S4 Zoom smartphone/camera hybrid, but it will have to carry the technology into its other smartphones to compete against LG, HTC, and Nokia, which already fold OIS into some of their phones. Along those lines, consumers are becoming increasingly savvier about features and understand that image quality isn't only a matter of megapixels.

Samsung is expected to debut the Galaxy Note 3 on September 4, a couple of days before Berlin's annual IFA conference officially begins.