Samsung Galaxy S21 specs: Battery, price, size and more, according to rumors

Samsung is likely to reveal its latest Galaxy S21 phone on Jan. 14, at the 2021 Samsung Unpacked event. The flagship phone is expected to cost less than its predecessors, and include new camera and video capabilities, along with 5G.
The Galaxy S21 phones follow the release of several other Galaxy phones in 2020, including the $100 Galaxy A01, the $600 Galaxy S20 FE, the $800 Galaxy S20 and the $2,000 Galaxy Z Fold 2. The price of the S21 is anticipated to drop from last year after Samsung struggled to sell its pricey smartphones during the pandemic, and lost ground to Huawei and Apple.
While we expect Samsung to launch three different S21 models, an extensive leak from Android Police documents almost the entire spec sheet for all three phones. Here's every spec rumor based on that leak and others we've heard about the upcoming Galaxy S21 phone models we expect to see at Samsung Unpacked this month.
Galaxy S21
- Price: $850-$899
- Size: 6.2-inches
- Colors: Phantom Violet, Phantom Pink, Phantom Gray and Phantom White
- Display: FHD+ LTPS, 120hz
- Software: One UI 3.1 based on Android 11
- CPU: Snapdragon 888 or Exynos 2100
- Battery: 4,000 mAh
- Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1
- Rear camera: Ultra wide: 12MP; Main: 12MP; Telephoto: 64MP
Galaxy S21 Plus
- Price: $1,050-$1,099
- Size: 6.7-inches
- Colors: Phantom Silver, Phantom Black and Phantom Violet
- Display: FHD+ LTPS, 120hz
- Software: One UI 3.1 based on Android 11
- CPU: Snapdragon 888 or Exynos 2100
- Battery: 4,800 mAh
- Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1
- Rear camera: Ultra wide: 12MP; Main: 12MP; Telephoto: 64MP
Galaxy S21 Ultra
- Price: $1,250-$1,299
- Size: 6.8-inches
- Colors: Phantom Black and Phantom Silver
- Display: FHD+ LTPS, 120hz
- Software: One UI 3.1 based on Android 11
- CPU: Snapdragon 888 or Exynos 2100
- Battery: 5,000 mAh
- Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.1
- Rear camera: Ultra wide: 12MP; Main: 108MP, Gen 2 sensor; 3X Optical: 10MP; 10X Optical: 10MP
The Ultra model may also come with a stylus, replacing the Galaxy Note line, according to a Reuters report. A December Samsung blog post also confirmed that aspects of the Note experience would be coming to other devices.