Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra teardown shows new phone is a 'monster'

Samsung has apparently left no spec behind in its Galaxy S20 Ultra phone, iFixit said in its teardown of the device.

The phone features 128GB flash storage, a Snapdragon 865 processor and 6.9" Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O Display. It also has quite an array of cameras, including a 12 MP ultrawide camera, a 108 MP wide-angle camera, a 48 MP telephoto camera and a 40 MP selfie camera.

"Now we know what happened to the S11 through S19: This phone ate them," iFixit remarked. "It's a monster."

The inside of the phone apparently looks quite similar to the Note10+ 5G, except the space for the stylus is used to house more battery. The main board is loaded with cameras, millimeter-wave hardware and extra board layers.

The sensor on the 108 MP wide-angle camera covers around double the surface area of the iPhone 11 Pro's 12 MP primary sensor, iFixit says.

Given all the specs packed into the Galaxy S20 Ultra, it's no surprise that iFixit gave the device a repairability score of 3 out of 10, with 10 being the easiest to repair.

"Unfortunately, Samsung isn't pushing any boundaries repair-wise, as evidenced by this phone's repairability score," iFixit writes.