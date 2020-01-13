Samsung Galaxy S20 rumored to sport ultra-wide camera, new selfie tech

XDA Developers

Samsung Galaxy S20 leaks are springing up all over the internet. The company is expected to launch its next flagship phone, originally thought to be called the S11, at its Unpacked event next month. On Sunday, purported images of the phone surfaced, and now we may have some details on its camera tech and other features.

On Monday, XDA Developer's Max Weinbach tweeted some of the phone's rumored specs. The phone will also reportedly come with a Smart Selfie Angle feature that uses AI to detect how many people are in the photo.

The S20 Ultra 5G is going to keep the SD Card slot. Support for up to 1TB.



It will also be available in 128GB/256GB/512GB and have a 12GB and 16GB RAM option.



108MP main, 48MP 10x optical, 12MP ultra wide.



5000 mAh battery with 45W option fast charge. 0 to 100% in 74 min. — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) January 13, 2020

