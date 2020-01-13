Samsung Galaxy S20 leaks are springing up all over the internet. The company is expected to launch its next flagship phone, originally thought to be called the S11, at its Unpacked event next month. On Sunday, purported images of the phone surfaced, and now we may have some details on its camera tech and other features.
On Monday, XDA Developer's Max Weinbach tweeted some of the phone's rumored specs. The phone will also reportedly come with a Smart Selfie Angle feature that uses AI to detect how many people are in the photo.
Samsung didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
Discuss: Samsung Galaxy S20 rumored to sport ultra-wide camera, new selfie tech
