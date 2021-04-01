Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: Free at Verizon right now, but check the math first

Angela Lang/CNET

Most people buy their phones from one of the Big Three carriers, a move that often ropes them into lengthy service contracts. Case in point: At Verizon right now (but ending Sunday, April 4), you can get the with a new line of service. That service must include one of Verizon's Unlimited plans, and it must continue for at least 24 months.

Is that really a good deal? I broke out my calculator to find out.

The Galaxy S20 FE debuted last year starting at $700. This "Fan Edition" model scored lots of, er, fans and very positive ratings, including a CNET Editors' Choice Award. Bottom line: It's a great midrange phone.

Verizon's "free" deal works like this:

A single-line Unlimited plan will cost you, at minimum, $70 a month, not including taxes and fees. And that's if you sign up for auto-pay and paperless billing.

That plan includes six months each of Disney Plus, Discovery Plus and Apple Music, a combined value of around $140.

Port in an existing number from another carrier and you'll get a $100 Verizon e-gift card.

There's a $20 activation fee -- which is actually $20 off the regular price.

So, even if you choose the minimum plan, you're looking at $1,680 (plus $20) over the course of 24 months. You could use the gift card to pay down $100 of that, bringing your total to $1,600. (Again, that's not including taxes and fees, which will probably tack on another hundred bucks or two.)

If you like Verizon and plan to subscribe there anyway, there's nothing wrong with getting a free phone (and some streaming perks) out of the deal.

But can you do better? Maybe. Over at Visible, for example, which runs on Verizon's network, you can . That also nets you an Amazon Fire TV Stick and, if you're porting in a number from elsewhere, a $150 Samsung credit. No free streaming services, though.

Yes, you have to come up with $600 up front. But Visible's flat-rate, one-plan-fits-all service costs just $40 a month. And it's pretty easy to get that down to $25 a month.

Assuming you do that, you're looking at $600 for service over 24 months, for a grand total of $1,200. That's at least 25% less than you'd pay for Verizon's deal. Yes, there are a few other variables to consider, but I didn't mention the best part of all: You're not locked into service with Visible. If you want to take the phone elsewhere, you can (after two months).

All this is to say that before you lock yourself into a Big Three plan for the next two years, check your options elsewhere.

Your thoughts?

Read more: Cheap phone service: 8 affordable alternatives to the Big 3

