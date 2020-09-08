Galaxy Note 20 comes with a charger, which is (likely) more than iPhone 12 can say

Richard Peterson/CNET

Looking to get the new Note 20 5G or Note 20 Ultra 5G? You'll be pleased to know that once you've bought your $1,000-plus new phone, you won't need you to go shell out extra cash for a charger. After announcing the new phones last month, Samsung began allowing for early reservations which detailed some of the new bundles it is offering to entice buyers. Orders are open now, and the company's order page includes a "what's in the box" section.

Unlike Apple, which is said to be dropping the charger and earbuds from the box of its rumored iPhone 12, Samsung will still be including a USB-C cable and fast-charging power adapter in the box for its Note 20 5G and Note 20 Ultra 5G. A tool for moving your SIM card is also in the box.

Samsung

Those looking for a new pair of wired USB-C headphones should know that those are no longer being thrown in (though there's an easy way to get a pair free anyway), marking a departure from other high-end Samsung phones such as the Galaxy S20 line and the recently announced Galaxy Z Flip 5G, both of which still offer headphones in the box.