Samsung Galaxy Buds pictures leak online

Pictures of Samsung's rumored upcoming Galaxy Buds Pro have leaked online, with tipster Evan Blass showcasing the images Wednesday on Voice. According to the the report, the Buds Pro will go on sale in early 2021.

The ear buds are pictured in a chromatic reflective lavender color. Samsung looks to be stepping away from the kidney bean design of the Galaxy Buds Live back to the original shape of the Samsung Galaxy Buds and Galaxy Buds Plus.

Evan Blass/Voice

Some of the rumors include that the new buds will come with a 500mAh battery and active noise cancellation, according to the report.

Pricing and launch date has yet to be announced, but Samsung's most recent ear buds, the Galaxy Buds Live, were released in August for $170.

Samsung didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.