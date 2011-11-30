Samsung Focus S review: Best Windows Phone yet?

AT&T is carving out a niche for itself as a friend to Windows Phone.

In the last month, it's released the mammoth, terrific HTC Titan , the low-cost-but-high-value Samsung Focus Flash, and the sleek, premium Samsung Focus S--in my opinion the most appealing all-around Windows Phone to date.

There's good reason this Windows Phone 7.5 handset scores high marks. It's got nice internal specs, high-performing dual cameras (1.3-megapixel and 8-megapixel, respectively), and Samsung's brilliant 4.3-inch Super AMOLED Plus screen. The specs aren't surprising. After all, the Focus S is essentially the Windows Phone version of AT&T's highly-rated Samsung Galaxy S II, minus the little green Android.

It may be neck-and-neck with the Titan on most features, but unless you're thirsting for a huge 4.7-inch display, the Focus S' size is more universally appealing. Watch the video, peruse the photo test gallery, and read all the pros and cons in my full Samsung Focus S review.