Samsung Focus S review: Best Windows Phone yet?

If you're in the market for a Windows Phone, this one's arguably just earned the U.S. crown.

AT&T's Samsung Focus S is one of the premier Windows phones available in the U.S., or anywhere.

AT&T is carving out a niche for itself as a friend to Windows Phone.

In the last month, it's released the mammoth, terrific HTC Titan, the low-cost-but-high-value Samsung Focus Flash, and the sleek, premium Samsung Focus S--in my opinion the most appealing all-around Windows Phone to date.

There's good reason this Windows Phone 7.5 handset scores high marks. It's got nice internal specs, high-performing dual cameras (1.3-megapixel and 8-megapixel, respectively), and Samsung's brilliant 4.3-inch Super AMOLED Plus screen. The specs aren't surprising. After all, the Focus S is essentially the Windows Phone version of AT&T's highly-rated Samsung Galaxy S II, minus the little green Android.

It may be neck-and-neck with the Titan on most features, but unless you're thirsting for a huge 4.7-inch display, the Focus S' size is more universally appealing. Watch the video, peruse the photo test gallery, and read all the pros and cons in my full Samsung Focus S review.

