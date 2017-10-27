Rip-off alert: Best Buy wants an extra $100 for iPhone X

James Martin/CNET

So you want an iPhone X so much you're willing to preorder the thing. The only question is where.

If you choose Best Buy you'll pay $1,099 up front for the cheapest, 64GB version on all three carriers. That's $100 more than the exact same phone ordered from Apple.

Best Buy's higher price only applies if you pay the full price up front. If you pay over time, pricing is basically the same as on Apple's site.

"Sometimes customers aren't able to purchase phones at other locations because their desired plan or carrier makes them ineligible," a Best Buy representative said in a statement. "That's not the case at Best Buy, as our prices reflect the fact that no matter their desired plan or carrier, or whether a customer is on a business or personal plan, they are able to get a phone the way they want at Best Buy. Flexibility has a cost, but it's something our customers have told us they want."

The retailer also charged more for preorders of the iPhone 8. At the time a company representative told customers on its forum that the phone is not eligible for price matching, and couldn't explain the higher price.

